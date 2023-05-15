Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Petersburg PORTA stopped Pleasant Plains to the tune of a 1-0 shutout on May 15 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on May 11, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Havana and Pleasant Plains took on Virden North Mac on May 10 at Virden North Mac High School.
