Pleasant Plains found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Williamsville 3-2 in Illinois high school softball action on April 27.
In recent action on April 21, Williamsville faced off against West Aurora and Pleasant Plains took on Springfield on April 15 at Pleasant Plains High School.
