Danville showed no mercy to Peoria Richwoods, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 15-8 victory at Peoria Richwoods High on April 22 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 18, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Champaign Central and Danville took on Normal West on April 18 at Danville High School.
