Quincy Notre Dame's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Jacksonville 13-1 for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 22.
In recent action on April 15, Jacksonville faced off against White Hall North Greene and Quincy Notre Dame took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on April 17 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.