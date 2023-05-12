Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Rochester nipped Hillsboro 9-7 at Hillsboro High on May 12 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on May 5, Hillsboro faced off against Gillespie and Rochester took on Athens on April 28 at Athens High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.