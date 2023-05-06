Downs Tri-Valley's defense was a brick wall that stopped Maroa-Forsyth cold, resulting in a 1-0 victory in Illinois high school softball on May 6.

In recent action on April 25, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Stanford Olympia and Downs Tri-Valley took on Clinton on May 1 at Clinton High School.

