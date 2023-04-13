Normal's defense kept Urbana under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 10-0 decision on April 13 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 6, Urbana faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Normal took on Champaign Central on April 8 at Champaign Central High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.