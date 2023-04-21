Tolono Unity's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 14-4 win over Fairbury Prairie Central during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on April 17, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Tolono Unity took on Paris on April 14 at Paris High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.