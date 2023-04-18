Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin swapped jabs before dispatching Decatur MacArthur 3-1 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 12, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Chatham Glenwood on April 12 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.