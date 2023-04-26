Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Wednesday when St. Joseph-Ogden bottled Champaign Central 15-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 26.
In recent action on April 21, Champaign Central faced off against Newton and St Joseph-Ogden took on Pontiac on April 20 at Pontiac Township High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.