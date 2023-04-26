Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Wednesday when St. Joseph-Ogden bottled Champaign Central 15-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 26.

In recent action on April 21, Champaign Central faced off against Newton and St Joseph-Ogden took on Pontiac on April 20 at Pontiac Township High School.

