St. Joseph-Ogden swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Mt. Zion 13-3 in Illinois high school softball on April 19.

In recent action on April 14, Mt Zion faced off against Rochester and St Joseph-Ogden took on Herscher on April 15 at Herscher High School.

