St. Joseph-Ogden delivered all the smoke to disorient Mahomet-Seymour and flew away with a 13-6 win at Mahomet-Seymour High on April 27 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 22, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Taylorville and St Joseph-Ogden took on Pontiac on April 20 at Pontiac Township High School.