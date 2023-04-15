Impressive was a ready adjective for Champaign Central's 15-3 throttling of Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High on April 15 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 11, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Paris and Champaign Central took on Normal on April 8 at Champaign Central High School.
