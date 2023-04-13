Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Milford's performance in a 12-3 destruction of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 7, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against LeRoy and Milford took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on April 3 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.