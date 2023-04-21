Toledo Cumberland showed no mercy to Bethany Okaw Valley, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 16-6 victory at Bethany Okaw Valley High on April 21 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 15, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Heyworth and Toledo Cumberland took on Argenta-Oreana on April 17 at Argenta-Oreana High School.
