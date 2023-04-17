Toledo Cumberland didn't flinch, finally repelling Argenta-Oreana 9-8 during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on April 10, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Toledo Cumberland took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on April 10 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School.
