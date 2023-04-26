No worries, Tolono Unity's defense took care of business on Wednesday, keying an 8-0 shutout of Urbana during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on April 20, Urbana faced off against Champaign Centennial and Tolono Unity took on Fairbury Prairie Central on April 21 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School.
