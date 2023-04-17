Tolono Unity corralled Bloomington Central Catholic's offense and never let go to fuel a 1-0 victory in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 3, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Tolono Unity took on Bethany Okaw Valley on April 11 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.