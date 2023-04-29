Tolono Unity showed its poise to outlast a game Quincy Notre Dame squad for a 7-6 victory for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 29.
In recent action on April 25, Tolono Unity faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Quincy Notre Dame took on Jacksonville on April 22 at Jacksonville High School.
