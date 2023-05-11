Tuscola dominated from start to finish in an imposing 11-1 win over Toledo Cumberland in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 11.
In recent action on April 28, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Tuscola took on Benton on May 6 at Benton High School.
