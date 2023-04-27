Urbana turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 6-3 win over Champaign Central in Illinois high school softball on April 27.

In recent action on April 21, Champaign Central faced off against Newton and Urbana took on Champaign Centennial on April 20 at Urbana High School.

