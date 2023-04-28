Dominating defense was the calling card of Villa Grove as it shut out Bethany Okaw Valley 18-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 28.
In recent action on April 22, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Villa Grove took on Broadlands Heritage on April 19 at Broadlands Heritage High School.
