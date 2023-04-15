Warrensburg-Latham showed it had the juice to douse Springfield Lanphier in a runs barrage during a 20-1 win for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 15.
In recent action on April 11, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Warrensburg-Latham took on Clinton on April 11 at Clinton High School.
