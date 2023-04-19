The force was strong for Warrensburg-Latham as it pierced Decatur St. Teresa during Wednesday's 13-3 thumping for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 19.

In recent action on April 10, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Warrensburg-Latham took on Springfield Lanphier on April 15 at Springfield Lanphier High School.