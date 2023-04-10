A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Watseka defeated Fithian Oakwood 8-6 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 10.

In recent action on April 3, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin and Watseka took on Westville on April 6 at Watseka High School.