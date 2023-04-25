Westville handled Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin 11-6 in an impressive showing at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High on April 25 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 17, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Westville took on Charleston on April 20 at Westville High School.
