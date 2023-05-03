Westville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Georgetown-Ridge Farm's attack in a virtuoso 17-0 performance on May 3 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 28, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Watseka and Westville took on Catlin Salt Fork on April 28 at Catlin Salt Fork High School.
