A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Westville nabbed it to nudge past Mahomet-Seymour 3-2 for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 5.

In recent action on March 30, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Bloomington and Westville took on Champaign Centennial on March 30 at Champaign Centennial High School.