CHARLESTON — Community members are invited to line Lincoln Avenue at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, to help send the
Charleston High School softball team off to the state tournament in Peoria.
A post on the Charleston school district's page on Facebook reported that the team will be leaving town at 2 p.m. with an escort from the Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department. They will depart from the Baker Gym entrance at the high school and travel westbound on Lincoln.
The Trojans will be heading to their first-ever Final Four after winning against Mount Zion 5-4 in the
Class 3A super sectional. They advance to the IHSA softball tournament, where it will play Antioch at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.
Charleston's softball team in on a 10-game win streak and in the midst of the best season in program history.
Photos: Charleston beats Mount Zion in Class 3A Decatur Super-Sectional
Charleston’s Karah Moore delivers a pitch during the seventh inning of the Class 3A Decatur Super-Sectional game against Mount Zion at Workman Family Softball Field in Decatur on Monday. Charleston won, 5-4.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Charleston’s Avery Beals and Olivia Schuette celebrate with their teammates after scoring runs at the end of the seventh inning to win the Class 3A Decatur Super-Sectional game against Mount Zion at Workman Family Softball Field in Decatur on Monday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Charleston team celebrates after winning the Class 3A Decatur Super-Sectional game against Mount Zion at Workman Family Softball Field in Decatur on Monday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion plays against Charleston during the Class 3A Decatur Super-Sectional softball game against Mount Zion at Workman Family Softball Field in Decatur on Monday. Charleston won, 5-4.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Charleston coach Blain Mayhall celebrates during his team's win against Mount Zion.
JOSEPH RESSLER, JG-TC
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
