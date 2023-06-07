CHARLESTON — Community members are invited to line Lincoln Avenue at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, to help send the Charleston High School softball team off to the state tournament in Peoria.

A post on the Charleston school district's page on Facebook reported that the team will be leaving town at 2 p.m. with an escort from the Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department. They will depart from the Baker Gym entrance at the high school and travel westbound on Lincoln.

The Trojans will be heading to their first-ever Final Four after winning against Mount Zion 5-4 in the Class 3A super sectional. They advance to the IHSA softball tournament, where it will play Antioch at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

Charleston's softball team in on a 10-game win streak and in the midst of the best season in program history.