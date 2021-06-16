Watch now: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond shut out by Effingham St. Anthony in 1A state semifinal

PEORIA — In their Class 1A State Softball Tournament semifinal game, Effingham St. Anthony's batters did what few have done this season — score on Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's standout pitcher Makenzie Brown.

Entering Wednesday's game, Brown had given up three earned runs over 19 games but the Bulldogs were able to score four runs as pitcher Lucy Fearday shut out the Knights, to win 4-0.

The Knights (22-4) threatened in the fourth inning by getting runners at the corners before grounding out for the third out.

"It was two good teams going at it today and they got the breaks early on with getting some runners on," ALAH head coach Jerry Lane said. "Their runs didn't really affect us that much. We were hitting the ball but we couldn't get the timely hit when we had to."

St. Anthony advanced to its first state championship game in program history against Glasford Illini Bluffs at 2 p.m. today at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

"It meant a lot to get the run support. We are a team that can hit from our No. 1 hitter to our No. 9 hitter," Fearday said. "We can hit up and down the lineup. We are a really tight team and I know every one of them has my back. it is a great feeling."

The Bulldogs (21-8) scored single runs in the first, second, third and seventh innings. Fearday helped her own cause with a triple in the third inning and then scored on a wild pitch.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

"(Makenzie) is probably the fastest pitcher I've ever hit against. I worked on slowing the ball down out of her hand, loading really early and shortening my swing," Fearday said. "There were obviously nerves this morning but as soon as we got here and stepped on the field, we were ready to go.

"(Head coach Makayla Walsh) has been preparing us for this moment for a really long time and when we got on the turf, the nerves went away. I trusted my team and we got it done today."

Fearday was perfect through three innings and struck out five in the win.

"(Catcher Madeline Kliber) was framing them behind the plate and I had no doubt my infielders would make the plays that they needed to," Fearday said.

During the super-sectional game against Ottawa Marquette, in making the final tag out of the game, Brown was spiked by the opposing runner in her leg and was in pain following the game, which may have disrupted her pitching on Wednesday.

"That might have affected her location a little bit. She was off a little bit on her location today," Lane said. "When you get to this point, you have to fight through those things and she was positive to the end and that's what she has to be."

Brown (18-2), a University of Tulsa commit, led the Knights to their first appearance in the state tournament in program history.

"I've had her for four years and she's the best I've had as far as that goes," Lane said. "I think she has an awesome career ahead of her at Tulsa. Hopefully she can build on what she has done here at Arthur. She has left a legacy here of what it takes to get to this level."

ALAH moved on to play in the third-place game on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. against Orangeville. No matter how his young team finishes their season, Lane is proud of them.

"It has been a tremendous season. It's unfortunate that these teams didn't get to play last year and it should have been a building year coming up to this year," he said. "When you take a look at my team, which is mainly freshman and sophomores, this is their first year playing high school softball. Making it to this level, is quite an accomplishment."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0