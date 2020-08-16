Mattoon, Casey-Westfield state doubles teams return; Charleston numbers up to 17

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tennis practice for Mattoon, Charleston, Casey-Westfield and Shelbyville began Aug. 10 and, as with all sports, it won’t be exactly the same as last year.

Each player can touch only their tennis ball, each person will have their tennis balls marked, and, if possible, players who need to move a ball that is not theirs must use a racket or their foot to push the ball back to the opponent. Also, no handshakes, fist bumps or hugging.

Two doubles teams that advanced to state are looking for another successful season in Casey-Westfield’s Eva Richardson and Gwendalyn Eckerty, along with Mattoon’s Tess Huene and Emily Stortzum — all four are seniors.

The first matches can be held Aug. 20 and the season will end Oct. 24. Currently, the state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 22-24 at Chicago area schools.

Mattoon

Dwight Perry begins his 31st year of coaching the Green Wave and expects a good season from Huene and Stortzum.

“Both really want to get back to state,” said Perry. “They are two very nice players.”

With COVID-19, Perry knows it is new and different.