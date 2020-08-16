Mattoon, Casey-Westfield state doubles teams return; Charleston numbers up to 17

Tennis practice for Mattoon, Charleston, Casey-Westfield and Shelbyville began Aug. 10 and, as with all sports, it won’t be exactly the same as last year.
Each player can touch only their tennis ball, each person will have their tennis balls marked, and, if possible, players who need to move a ball that is not theirs must use a racket or their foot to push the ball back to the opponent. Also, no handshakes, fist bumps or hugging.
Two doubles teams that advanced to state are looking for another successful season in Casey-Westfield’s Eva Richardson and Gwendalyn Eckerty, along with Mattoon’s Tess Huene and Emily Stortzum — all four are seniors.
The first matches can be held Aug. 20 and the season will end Oct. 24. Currently, the state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 22-24 at Chicago area schools.
Mattoon
Dwight Perry begins his 31st year of coaching the Green Wave and expects a good season from Huene and Stortzum.
“Both really want to get back to state,” said Perry. “They are two very nice players.”
With COVID-19, Perry knows it is new and different.
“We will take it one day at a time and cherish today as we may not get a tomorrow as far as tennis is concerned (IHSA could decide to stop tennis if there are too many COVID-19 cases). We have to be innovative and creative. When we break the huddle, which everyone is six feet apart in and holding their rackets they act like they are serving as we break. There are so many different things that have to be done. Coaches have to wear masks for the duration of the matches unless they are drinking water. We are happy to be together and are looking forward to playing unless something changes.”
Mattoon has 15 players out and Perry said it is usually 15-18.
“It is a nice number to have and after the first week I think we have got some talented young ladies who are working hard,” said Perry. “It has been a fun first week.”
With the fact that college tennis has been moved to the spring Perry said,” You just don’t know what takes place down the road. We consider ourselves very lucky at the moment.”
Elaina Short, a volleyball player, joined the team.
“She has a good tennis background and is a very, very nice tennis player,” said Perry. “I have the feeling she might be in the top six. She is a senior and a good athlete. I worked with her when she was in the summer recreation program and I was pleased when I saw her come out. She will be able to help us.”
The Green Wave opens at home against Newton Aug. 31.
“Fans can come as they long as they maintain social distancing and wear masks and they would have to bring a chair as they took the bleachers away,” said Perry.
Stortzum and Huene are one and two in singles, but it could depend on who is hot on what day, said Perry. Caroline Davis is the No. 3 player and No. 4-6 is to be determined.
“I think we have a pretty strong team,” said Perry. “With Teutopolis, who is always very strong, being in the Apollo for one year, there will be tough competition for us in the conference. We will be mainly playing dual matches. The conference meet was originally scheduled to be at Mahomet-Seymour, but now Effingham is hosting it.”
Last year’s No 6 player, Annelise Overmyer, will likely to move to No. 5, especially with the loss of four players to graduation.
“What we try and do is get very good at 4-5-6 because if you can win those in singles you have a better chance of winning a dual match once you get to doubles,” said Perry.
Mattoon currently has 15 dates and they are allowed 20. Perry said they might pick up a few more.
“I am happy with where we are with the 15 and knowing we have a chance to get to play some tennis," Perry said.
Charleston
The numbers are up for the team coached by Eric Selstad, who is in his third season. A total of three freshmen, seven sophomores and seven juniors are playing for the Lady Trojans for a total of 17.
“We have quite a few people out for the first time that are sophomores and juniors, including a couple of volleyball players,” said Selstad.
The only returning varsity players are Maggie Goetten and Hannah Larson, who are the No. 1 and No. 2 singles players and team up for the top doubles team for CHS.
For the last two years the assistant coach has been Cara Thomas, mother of Rachel Thomas, who competed in the third annual Class A state tournament last season. This year’s assistant is the mother of Goetten — Jami Goetten.
“Maggie is probably one of the best that I have coached,” said Selstad. “She is very quick on the court and hits the ball pretty hard from the baseline. If she can get consistent she will be a tougher player. She is a sophomore.”
As for Larson, Selstad said, “She is deceptively quick. She can just turn it on and knows how to win.”
The No. 3, 4 and 5 players are junior Lyla Long, junior Emma Amaya and sophomore Macy Mayhall.
Others that played junior varsity last year are Tessa Ashley (sophomore), Laney Wright (sophomore) and Emily Davidson (junior), while newcomers are Grace White, a first-year junior, Claire Cox (sophomore) and Marissa Green (junior). Freshman Ally Logdsdon and her older sister Addi Logdson are also on the team.
“Ally will be a super talent if she sticks with it and both of them play other sports and you can tell that,” said Selstad. “The Logdsons, Cox, Green and White are all battling for the No. 6 spot.”
Charleston opens up against Teutopolis on April 24.
“A goal for these girls is to just get as many matches under their belt and learn how to play the game, said Selstad. “Maggie and Hannah are the No. 1 doubles team and Mayhall will be at No. 3 with someone to be determined. We will see how well Goetten and Larson do between singles and doubles and figure out which they should play for conference and the sectional.”
Casey-Westfield
Richardson, the daughter of head coach Sara Richardson, and Eckerty finished 15-5 last year. Eva Richardson was the No. 1 player for the Lady Warriors in singles and Eckerty was No. 3. The Lady Warriors won the Little Illini Conference tournament title as well last year.
Eckerty's sister Elizabeth, a 2018 grad, competed at state her senior year in singles, going 1-2 after teaming up with Ellie Tutweiler in doubles as a junior, going 3-2.
