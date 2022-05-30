 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Max Allen takes second in the 400 at state track

Max Allen 1 052822.JPG

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Max Allen runs the 1A 400-Meter Dash on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.

CHARLESTON — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond sprinter Max Allen led for most of Saturday's finals in the 400-meter run at the IHSA Boys State Track & Field Meet.

But at the very end, Pleasant Plains' Zach Powell caught him and passed him by .04 seconds, leaving Allen in second, but with a personal record in the race.

"I am really happy with the PR running against some great competition," Allen said. "I was hoping for that first place but in a race like that, I'm not disappointed."

Allen advanced to state in the 100, 200 and 400, and he enjoyed this year's complete state experience after the IHSA's decision to run an abbreviated finals-only meet last season due to COVID-19.

"State have been great and it is more involved this year," Allen said. "Qualifying was mixed for me. I was really happy with my 400 qualifying because I finally broke 50 seconds (49.83) but in the 200 I had a disappointing time for myself and I didn't make it.

"It is sad (to have run my last race in high school) but also nice to get a break. I had a great time in high school and track. I made a lot of friends and the people I have met along the way, it has been a great experience."

Beau Edwards 1 052822.JPG

Arcola's Beau Edwards competes in the 1A High Jump on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.

Arcola's Beau Edwards was ninth in both  the 400 (51.56) and 800 meters (1:56.62). Edwards was also tied for sixth in the high jump (1.93m). Arcola's Mitchel Myers finished third in the discus with a throw of 50.67m.

052922-mat-nws-track2

Mattoon's Sam Bradbury stands on the podium after the 2A shot put on Saturday during IHSA Boys State Track & Field Finals at O'Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.

Also at the state meet, Mattoon's Sam Bradbury was ninth in the Class 2A shot put (15.37) and Shelbyville's Gage Smith was eighth in the Class 1A 110-meter hurdles (16.91) and ninth in the 300-meter hurdles (44.50).

Zach Stout 2 052822.JPG

Charleston's Zach Stout competes in 2A Pole Vaulit on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
