Check out the area girls track athletes who made the state track meet

SULLIVAN — The Shelbyville girls track team won the Class 1A Sullivan Sectional title on Thursday with 116 points, ahead of Tuscola (84), Okaw Valley (57), Cerro Gordo-Bement (50) and Warrensburg-Latham (42).

Winning sectional titles for the Rams were freshman Lily Woolery in the 400 meters (1:00.65), senior Brook Schutt in the 3,200 meters (13:19.40), freshman Maisie Kull in the long jump (5.18m) and senior Trinity Wade in the triple jump (10.55m). The 4x400 (Woolery, Ellie Nohren, Caroline White and Wade) and 4x800 (Woolery, White, Emma Congerie, Tynan) relays also won gold for Shelbyville.

"I think I've had a pretty good season. This year, I was racing differently because we got to compete against a lot of different teams compared to last year with COVID," Schutt said. "I'm excited because I felt I didn't have a good race at state last year and I wanted to go back and get a PR. I'm hoping next week I can run a better time."

Mount Zion wins at Tolono

The Mount Zion girls were sectional champions at the Class 2A Tolono Unity sectional on Thursday. The Braves finished first in four events to top Unity 113-74.5.

Charleston sprinter Makenna McBride won sectional titles in the 100 (12.66) and 200 meter (25.62).

Check out the complete list of local state track and field qualifiers:

1A Sullivan Sectional

400 - 1st - Lily Woolery, Fr., Shelbyville, 1:00.65 PR; 3rd - Madalyn Booker, Jr., Sullivan, 1:01.62.

800 - 1st - Aly Douglass, Fr., Okaw Valley, 2:26.10

1600 - 2nd - Anna Tynan, So., Shelbyville, 5:38.30 PR.

3200 - 1st - Brook Schutt, Sr., Shelbyville, 13:19.40

100 hurdles - 2nd - Maisie Kull, Fr., Shelbyville, 16.36.

300 hurdles - 2nd - Trinity Wade, Sr., Shelbyville, 49.41.

4x100 – 1st – Sullivan (Madalyn Booker, Cassidy Short, Alaina Moore, Jalexis Barrett), 51.23

4x200 – 2nd – Sullivan (Cassidy Short, Izabelle Hay, Alaina Moore, Jalexis Barrett), 1:50.77.

4x400 – 1st – Shelbyville (Lily Woolery, Ellie Nohren, Caroline White, Trinity Wade), 4:15.58; 2nd – Okaw Valley (Karlie Stauder, Aly Douglass, Lindsey Ozier, Kylie Stauder), 4:22.01.

4x800 – 1st – Shelbyville (Lily Woolery, Caroline White, Emma Congerie, Anna Tynan), 10:32.45

High jump – 2nd – Mia Harris, Sr., Okaw Valley, 1.52m.

Pole vault – 1st – Kylie Stauder, Sr., Okaw Valley, 3.34m; 2nd – Karlie Stauder, Sr., Okaw Valley, 3.19m; 3rd - Adalynn Miller, So., Shelbyville, 2.89m; 4th - Sofia Nuzzo, Jr., Sullivan, 2.74 m; Emily Duckett, So., Shelbyville, 2.74m.

Long jump – 1st – Maisie Kull, Fr., Shelbyville, 5.18m; 4th - Cassidy Short, Jr., Sullivan, 5.12m.

Triple jump – 1st – Trinity Wade, Sr., Shelbyville, 10.55m; 2nd – Alexa Miller, Sr., ALAH, 10.35.

2A Tolono Unity Sectional

100 - 1st - Makenna McBride, Sr., Charleston, 12.66 PR.

200 - 1st - Makenna McBride, Sr., Charleston, 25.62.

Shot put - 1st - Maya Cook, Sr., Mattoon, 10.96

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.