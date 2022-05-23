Tuscola wins Class 1A state track meet behind Alyssa Williams

CHARLESTON — At Saturday's Class 1A Girls State Track Meet, the 200-meter dash was a Central Illinois star-studded event. Five of the nine finals competitors hailed from Central Illinois, with each holding impressive resumes.

There was Tuscola's Alyssa Williams, the three-time state champion last season, who had already won two more championships in the 100 meters and as a member of the 4x200 relay, and a bronze in the long jump.

Williams' freshman teammate Lia Patterson had won a fifth-place medal in the 100-meter dash, a bronze in the 300-meter hurdles and the gold in the 4x200.

Altamont's Grace Nelson won gold in the 100-meter hurdles and won silver in the 300 hurdles. Teutopolis' Kaitlyn Vahling was a multiple medalist, with fourth-place finishes in the 100 and 400-meter run. Meridian's Kaylin Moreland finished second to Williams in the 100 with a time of 12.65.

For the Tuscola runners, there was much more at stake than an individual medal. The Warriors had been near the top of the team standings, but was behind Newark in second place as the gun fired on the 200.

"Going in, I thought (if Alyssa won) then Lia had to get fourth place and I know she could do it," Tuscola girls track coach Drew Sterkel said. "I told Lia that in the tent: 'Go chase (Alyssa). She'll lead you to something really special,' and she really did. She got a great start and I saw Alyssa go and Lia went right after her."

Williams repeated as state champion with a time of 25.04 and Patterson was second at 25.53. Nelson was third (25.99), followed by Vahling at fifth (26.19) and Moreland in eighth (26.63)

It was that one-two finish that pushed the Warriors to the top of the team standings. Tuscola won by three points, 57 to 54, over Newark. It was the first non-football state championship in school history.

"I can't describe how much work and effort has gone into those 25 seconds. I can't believe it," Williams said. "I wanted to come here today and run 500 meters to the best of my ability. I executed and my team was amazing. You don't get this far without a team that rallies around each other. It is an indescribable feeling. This is the perfect ending to a great story."

Williams was in Patterson's ear before the race that was run in less-than-perfect wet conditions in light rain.

"You should have heard the pep talk I was giving (Lia) before. I don't care about biology, she's my family. She's my little sister," Williams said. "Finishing one-two, I will never forget this. I will tell this story until the day I die. It is never going to get old."

As Williams' running career moves on to Murray State, her legacy as one of the best sprinters ever from Central Illinois is set. She won six state championship over two years as a junior and senior, and it could've been more had COVID-19 not canceled the state meet her sophomore season.

"When I was talking with her in the tent, I said we can't end in a better way," Sterkel said. "I'm just speechless. I'm a little emotional. I knew they could do it the whole time. We got a really tough group, obviously with Alyssa leading us the whole year. She's special. I hope she really enjoys this moment."

Ince shines in Class 3A

Ali Ince proved she was human Friday.

The Normal Community High School standout sophomore couldn't reach the ambitious goal she set before the Girls State Track and Field Meet of winning three individual events after failing to qualify in the Class 3A 1,600-meter run she won the year before.

However, when Ince set foot on O'Brien Field's blue track Saturday, she put all that behind her with a couple breathtaking performances.

Ince defended her 800 title before rallying down the stretch to capture the 400. Then she took the baton seventh in the 4x400 relay and with a sizzling final lap lifted the Iron to third.

"That last lap was definitely for our whole team and the friendships we've made," said Ince, who ran with seniors Carina Engst and Jordynn Griffin and sophomore Abigail Ziemer. "It was the last race for those two seniors. Whatever the pain was it was fun because it was for them and it was so fun to leave it all out there."

Ince began Saturday by taking the lead from the start of the 800 and cruising to the finish line in 2 minutes, 10.22 seconds, almost four seconds better than runnerup Catie McCabe of Hinsdale Central.

After about a half-hour break, Ince mounted a rally in the 400. She caught Alexandria Edison of Homewood-Flossmoor in the final meters to win in 55.25.

"This 400 was very different from any 400 I've ever ran," said Ince, who still doesn't use starter's blocks. "I didn't know what place I was in. In that last curve I thought I was in third or fourth because I was passing a few people on the outside lanes. Seeing the girl (Edison) all the way out in lane seven or eight, she was still pretty far ahead. I knew I would have to get moving on this home stretch."

In the relay, Ince had a lap reminiscent of last year when she got the Iron the title. Evanston was too far ahead to think about that, but Ince kept picking off runners and nearly finished second with a sizzling lap under 55 seconds as NCHS clocked 3:57.82.

While Ince didn't became the first girl runner to ever win the 400-800-1,600 trifecta, she still has two more years to accomplish the milestone.

"I definitely think next year, knowing I wasn't ready this year and fell a little short, I'll definitely change the training plan a little bit and get more work in and try to do it," she said. "I'm glad I tried. It didn't work out, but that's OK."

Local finishes

Charleston's Makenna McBride finished fifth in the 200 with a time of 25.87.

Okaw Valley's Kylie Stauder tied for second place in the pole vault at 3.50m.

In the long jump, Sullivan's Cassidy Short was seventh.

In the 800 meters, Okaw Valley's Aly Douglass finished ninth.

Shelbyville's Maisie Kull was eighth in the 110-meter hurdles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0