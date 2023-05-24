CHARLESTON — Both Tuscola's Chris Boyd and Arcola's Mitchell Myers have stood high on the awards podium at the IHSA State Boys Track & Field Meet.

They're hoping for more podiums and even higher steps this year, beginning with semifinals on Thursday for Class 1A at the IHSA State Track & Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. Following Thursday's Class 1A semifinals, the Class 2A and 3A semifinals will be held Friday, followed by Saturday's state finals in all classes.

Boyd, a senior who finished second in the Class 1A shot put last year, is seeded first in the shot put with his sectional title throw of 18.20 meters — easily outdistancing second-seeded Garrett Taylor of Salt Fork (17.44m), who finished third last year. Boyd wasn't part of the state field in discus last season, but is seeded second this year behind Taylor — the defending state champ in the event.

Myers, who was third in the discus last year, is seeded third going into the meet behind Taylor and Boyd. He didn't make the field in the shot put last year, but is seeded third — again behind Boyd and Taylor.

Also looking for more state success this year is Arthur-Lovington-Arthur-Hammond's Logan Beckmier, who was 11th last year in the 3,200. He's seeded second this year — behind Tuscola's Jackson Barrett — in the two-mile, which will be held as a finals-only race on Saturday. Beckmier is seeded fifth in the 1,600, in which he'll compete along with teammate Lyle Adcock.

Those athletes are among the 30 entrants from the Mattoon-Charleston area competing at state.

Tuscola leads the area with nine entrants in seven events. In addition to Boyd and Barrett, who is seeded third in the 1,600, Josiah Hortin is seeded fifth in the 300 hurdles and is also competing in the 1,600, and Will Foltz is fifth in the 3,200. Also competing for Tuscola its 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

Sullivan has six entrants in five events, led by Cody Browne, who is seeded third in the long jump with a sectional jump of 6.45m. Also competing for Sullivan are Brett Bushue and Carter Addison in the pole vault, Bushue in the high jump, and the Sullivan 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Shelbyville's five entrants are led by Gage Smith, who is the top seed in the 300 hurdles, and Ty Brachbill, who is seeded third in the high jump (1.96m). The Rams also have a chance at finals in the 4x100 relay (seeded fourth), the 4x200 relay (seeded ninth) and 4x400 relay (seeded seventh).

Competing for Casey-Westfield are Mason Evens in the 400 and 800, along with he Warriors' 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

Arcola's Braden Phillips will compete in the triple jump and Cumberland's Logan Gerhardt will compete in the 300 hurdles.

In the Class 2A prelims on Friday, Charleston's Alex Stout is seeded ninth in the shot put with a sectional throw of 16.14. Mattoon's Alija Mosley is seeded 22nd in the high jump with his sectional jump of 1.85m.