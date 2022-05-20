Mattoon, Charleston track athletes advance to state

TOLONO — Mattoon's Sam Bradbury won the sectional title in the shot put with the fifth-best throw among Class 2A competitors in the state at 15.55 meters.

Bradbury will compete along with the rest of the boys athletes who made state at this week's sectional competitions beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday at the IHSA Boys State Track & Field Meet at O'Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois in Charleston.

Bradbury's teammate, Jackson Whalin, had a personal record of 1.82 in the high jump but narrowly missed out on a state berth with a fourth-place finish.

Charleston's Wyatt Strader was sectional champion in the long jump with a leap of 6.37 meters. Teammate Zach Stout advanced in the pole vault, narrowly edging out teammate Peyton Cox, who had a PR of 3.66 meters to tie Stout, but Stout had fewer attempts to secure the second-place finish.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0