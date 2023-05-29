Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHARLESTON — Led by three relay medals, including a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay to finish the meet, Shelbyville took a second-place finish in Class 1A at the IHSA State Track & Field Meet.

The Rams' 4x400 team of Aydan Fisher, Tucker Foil, Ty Brachbill and Gage Smith had a time of 3:22.46 to finish less than a half-second behind state champ Colfax Ridgeview. Shelbyville took second as a team with 30.5 points — 14.5 behind state champ Catlin Salt Fork.

Also leading Shelbyville's second-place finish were Smith, who finished third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 38.78, and Brachbill's fourth-place finish in the high jump (1.85 meters). The Shelbyville 4x200 relay team of Will Fox, Foil, Brachbill and Smith took third in the 4x200 relay (1:29.52) and the same group took sixth in the 4x100 (43.27), making it a four-medal day for Brachbill and Smith.

Charleston's Alex Stout took home a medal — sixth place in the shot put with a throw of 15.87 meters. Mattoon's Alija Mosley competed in the high jump preliminaries (1.80m).

Arcola's Mitchel Myers won two medals and made them count, finishing second in both the shot put (a school-record 17.41 meters) and the discus (52.83m). Also for the Riders, Braden Phillips was 14th in the triple jump (12.45m).

Placing fourth as a team — just 1.5 points behind Shelbyville's second-place finish — was Tuscola. The Warriors were led by Josiah Hortin's third-place finish in the 800 with a person best of 1:54.89 and a sixth-place finish in the 1,600 (4:25.80), and Jackson Barrett's third-place in the 3,200 (9:24.18) and sixth-place finish in the 1,600 (4:26.14). Also chipping in were Chris Boyd, who was third in the shot put (16.97m) and 14th in the discus (43.38m), and Will Foltz with an eighth-place finish in the 3,200 (9:43.30). The Tuscola 4x100 team (Alan Rebollo, Bryce Graves, Foltz and Ben Hornaday), 4x200 (Rebollo, Kamden Flenner, Graves and Hornaday) and 4x400 (Rebello, Graves, Foltz, Hornaday) also competed.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Logan Beckmier finished his career with a fifth-place finish in the 3,200 (9:28.49) and narrowly missed finals in the 1,600 with a 14th-place finish in prelims (4:30.16). Beckmier's teammate Lyle Adcock also competed in the 1,600 prelims.

For Casey-Westfield, Mason Evens took seventh in the 400 (50.55). He took first in prelims with a personal best of 50.13. Evens also competed in the 800 prelims, and was part of the Casey 4x100 (with Tyler Spittler, Hayden Parcel and Ryan Richards) and 4x400 (with Grant Cochonour, Parcel and Ryan Richards) teams that competed in preliminaries.

Sullivan was led by Carter Addison with an 11th-place finish in the pole vault (3.65m). Also for Sullivan, team of Kaden Guest, Kyle Corkill, Paul Bates and Aian Fryman competed in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relay prelims. Sullivan's Brett Bushue was in the high jump and pole vault prelims,

Cumberland's Logan Gerhardt competed in the 300 hurdles prelims.