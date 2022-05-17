State's best track athletes ready for IHSA Girls State Track & Field Meet in Charleston

CHARLESTON — The IHSA Girls State Track & Field Meet will be held at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field Thursday through Saturday, with the state's top track athletes competing for medals in three classes.

The meet returns to its previous format this year after adjustments in 2021 and cancellation in 2020 because of COVID-19. Preliminaries, after not being held last year, will be held on Thursday for Class 1A and Friday for Class 2A and 3A, with finals for all three on Saturday.

Here's a look at some of the top athletes who will be competing this weekend.

Ince shooting even higher

Normal Community's Ali Ince put on an unforgettable show during last year's Class 3A Girls State Track and Field Meet.

It might have been a prelude for something even more dramatic coming up this weekend on the blue track at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Stadium in Charleston.

Ince, a sophomore, will attempt to become the first performer to win the 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter races on the same day in the 49-year girls state meet history. Then Ince will anchor the Iron's defending champion 4x400 relay squad in the meet's final event.

"I really have grown to like the 400 and after running it quite a few times I realize it improves my 800, too," said Ince, who won last year's 800 and 1,600 before a blazing final lap to pull out the relay. "I want to go in there as it being a challenge. It's just fun to go in there and come out after the race knowing that you tried your best at all four events."

Ince figures she'll have about 30 minutes between preliminary heats Friday. There is one event between each of her four events (800-400-1,600-relay).

"There's a concern I'll be tired on prelim day, but I think it will be fine on finals day because there will be an hour (between each)," she said.

NCHS head coach Marcus Mann doesn't put it past Ince to accomplish the near impossible.

"There's a reason why it's never been done before. It's going to be hard and definitely a challenge for any young kid to try and pull it off with the limited rest time she'll have," he said. "Knowing Ali Ince, if anyone can do it she can. Not only is she fast, but very strong endurance-wise and the total package when it comes to putting those two together."

Ince is excited about the 4x400 with senior Jordynn Griffin returning in the sectional after being injured. Sophomore Abigail Zimmer and senior Carina Engst also return from last year's quartet which clocked 3:57.34.

"(Jordynn) had two days of workouts (before sectional) and ran almost as well as she has all season," said Mann. "We're excited to have her back and think the relay has a chance of repeating as state champions."

Evanston, which was passed by Ince on the final lap a year ago, might have something to say about that after posting a sectional time of 3:49.66.

Tuscola's dynamic duo

There's no doubt that Tuscola freshman sprinter Lia Patterson is fast. At last Thursday's Class 1A Sullivan Sectional, the freshman won sectional gold medals in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles as well as ran the anchor leg on the first-place finishing 4x200 meter relay.

One final event — the 200 — would send her to four events at the Class 1A state meet. Only one person was in the way of her fourth sectional championship: Warriors teammate and three-time 1A state champion Alyssa Williams.

The two did battle in the 200 and Williams demonstrated why she will be the sprinter to beat at state, finishing ahead of Patterson's time of 25.65 with a time of 25.41.

"(When Alyssa passes me), I feel so, 'Oh no, I've got to catch her,'" Patterson said. "I've got to make sure we are one and two. We are going to stand in that winner's circle because we are going one and two at state."

Williams and Patterson each qualified for state in four events — Williams in the 100 and 200, 4x200 relay and the long jump, and Patterson in the 100 and 300 hurdles, 4x200 relay and 200 — and both are in great positions to win multiple medals.

Williams, who will be running at Murray State next year, enters as the fastest runner in Class 1A in the 100 with a time of 12.41, ahead of Taylor Jones from Downs Tri-Valley (12.56) and Teutopolis' Kaitlyn Vahling (12.58). In the 200, Williams is again No. 1 (25.41), putting her two-tenths ahead of Patterson (25.65) at No. 2.

"It is amazing and there is nothing like going to state in one event, let alone four," Williams said. "I feel so proud of my team, especially Lia. She has worked so hard throughout the year and we have been pushing each other constantly."

Tuscola track coach Drew Sterkel said Williams' starts gives her the edge.

"I've never seen anyone start the way she does," he said. "She is like a cannon and we are continuing to work on her final phase and I think she will get there. It is great to have someone out in front of Lia to get that rabbit for her and keep her hungry."

The mentorship relationship between Patterson and Williams started before Williams joined the high school team. Patterson was in the stands when Williams grabbed everyone's attention with three golds last season.

"Last year, I got to go watch state, so I got a little sense of what it will be like. I'm just happy I have made it this far in my freshman year and see what I can do these next couple of years. I am so excited," Patterson said. "(Alyssa) is an amazing teammate and encouraging. She is smart and, to me, she is like an older sister. She is a really good team leader and I am excited to see what she does in college."

U High a factor

Normal University High qualified for 11 of the 18 events and earned a top nine seed (final spot for scoring) in eight. U High took fifth last year with most of those performers returning.

"The girls are feeling really pleased where we are. I'm obviously pleased where we are," said coach John Neisler. "It's been a while since we've had a two-day state meet, so it will be interesting to see how we adjust to that. I have one girl who has experienced that before."

Anna Barr medaled in three events last year. The junior could do the same again although she has bypassed the 200, where she placed third in 2021, for the 300 hurdles. Barr is seeded No. 5 in the 100 (12.34) and 100 hurdles (15.45) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (46.88).

U High is the No. 1 seed in the 4x400 relay after senior Naomi Elliott, juniors Rachel Ogunleye and Allie Zastrow and sophomore Jersey Jones ran 4:02.30 at sectional. The Pioneers also grabbed the No. 4 seed (48.94) in the 4x100 relay after placing second a year ago.

Look out for Eureka

Eureka, which tied for 14th in Class 2A last year, cruised to the El Paso-Gridley Sectional crown behind senior Anna Perry and four victorious relays.

Perry earned titles in the 800 (2:27.84), 1,600 (5:22.59) and the 3,200 (11:33.57). The latter time was the state's fastest sectional performance, while Perry is No. 6 in the 1,600. Perry was third in the 3,200 and seventh in the 1,600 at last year's Class 2A State Meet.

Eureka also has the No. 2 seed with junior Laurel Munson in the long jump (18-1¼). The 4x400 is the Hornets' highest relay seed at No. 5 (4:13.38).

Others to watch

Charleston's Makenna McBride is the No. 4-seeded runner in the Class 2A 200.

is the No. 4-seeded runner in the Class 2A 200. Bloomington's Lillianna Ifft won last year's pole vault crown, clearing 12 feet, 9¼ inches. The senior is battling a back injury and cleared the qualifying standard of 10-2¾ in the sectional before stopping. 12th.Lincoln sophomore Becca Heitzig was second in the Class 2A 800 last year and brings in the top sectional time (2:14.06). Heitzig also anchors the Railers' No. 2 seed in the 4x400 relay (4:03.60).

won last year's pole vault crown, clearing 12 feet, 9¼ inches. The senior is battling a back injury and cleared the qualifying standard of 10-2¾ in the sectional before stopping. 12th.Lincoln sophomore was second in the Class 2A 800 last year and brings in the top sectional time (2:14.06). Heitzig also anchors the Railers' No. 2 seed in the 4x400 relay (4:03.60). Tremont's Cambria Geyer is a contender in three events in Class 1A. The junior is seeded second in the 100 hurdles (15.21) and 300 hurdles (45.90) and fourth in the 200 (26.11). The Turks' Sophia Sumer is the No. 2 seed in the pole vault (11-5½).

is a contender in three events in Class 1A. The junior is seeded second in the 100 hurdles (15.21) and 300 hurdles (45.90) and fourth in the 200 (26.11). The Turks' Sophia Sumer is the No. 2 seed in the pole vault (11-5½). Altamont's Grace Nelson is the No. 1 overall seed in the 100 and 300 hurdles and the No. 3 seed in the 200 in Class 1A.

is the No. 1 overall seed in the 100 and 300 hurdles and the No. 3 seed in the 200 in Class 1A. Vahling , of Teutopolis is the No. 3 seed in the 100 and No. 4 in the Class 1A 400.

, of Teutopolis is the No. 3 seed in the 100 and No. 4 in the Class 1A 400. Carbondale's Madyson Swope is seeded first in the discus and second in the shot put in Class 2A

is seeded first in the discus and second in the shot put in Class 2A Mount Pulaski Cassidy Clark is No. 1 seed in the Class 1A discus with a sectional-best throw of 41.38m.

is No. 1 seed in the Class 1A discus with a sectional-best throw of 41.38m. Teutopolis's Isabelle Hemmen is the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A pole vault with a height of 3.52m.

is the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A pole vault with a height of 3.52m. Nashville and Byron are the top two seeds in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays in Class 1A.

Henry-Senachwine's Nakeita Kessling is the No. 1 seed in the long jump and 400.

is the No. 1 seed in the long jump and 400. Peoria Richwoods freshman Lena Jackson is the top seed in both the Class 2A 100 and 200, and is part of Richwoods' No. 1-ranked 4x200 team and No. 2-ranked 4x100.

is the top seed in both the Class 2A 100 and 200, and is part of Richwoods' No. 1-ranked 4x200 team and No. 2-ranked 4x100. The Mount Zion 4x800 relay team (Camille Mavis, Emma Mallory, Emma Crowley and Sofia Munoz) is the overall No. 2 seed.

