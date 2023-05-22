CHARLESTON — The Tuscola girls track & field team took third place at the Class 1A girls state track meet last weekend and now has top-four finishes the last three years after last season's state title.

This year's Warriors were led by Lia Patterson, who won four medals, including two state titles. She had personal bests in all four of her races at state, taking first in the 200 with a time of 24.96 seconds, first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.67, second in the 100 hurdles (14.79) and third in the 100 (12.42). Patterson had her personal best in the 100 in the prelims (12.27).

Also for Tuscola, Kate Foltz took second in the 3,200 with a personal record (PR) of 10:53.52. Foltz also took 10th in the 1,600 with a time of 5:19.74 two days after setting a PR in the 1,600 with a 5:03.66 to lead the field. Tuscola's Natalie Hasting took 14th in both the shot put (10.6m) and discus (33.27m). The Tuscola 4x400 relay team (Kenna Clodfelder, Mia Hausmann, Chloe Bowden, Addisyn Pettry) was 27th in prelims (4:25.16).

Winnebago won the Class 1A meet with 50 points. Seneca was second with 48 and Tuscola had 43.

Shelbyville had a busy day at state, led by Maisie Kull with a sixth-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a time of 15.67, a ninth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (49.41) and a 12th-place finish in the long jump (5 meters). Also for the Rams, Meredith Chambers was 13th in the triple jump (10.25m), the pole vault duo of Adalynn Miller and Emily Duckett tied for 14th (2.91 meters), Anna Tynan was 28th in the 3,200 (5:41.67), Lily Woolery was 12th in prelims in the 400 (1:00.14), Tessa Bowers was 25th in the 800 prelims (2:33.90), and the 4x400 relay team (Lily Woolery, Ellie Nohren, Caroline White, Kull) was 16th in prelims with a time of 4:14.75.

Mattoon's Emily Maple was 32nd in the Class 2A 800 with a time of 2:29.54 and Charleston's Olivia Conn was 25th in the long jump with 4.74m.

In Class 1A, Okaw Valley's Aly Douglass ran a PR in the 800 and finished ninth. She also was 23rd in the 400 prelims (1:01.65).

For Arcola, freshman Ema Simpson ran a PR in the 400 prelims (1:00.17) and took 13th. Kelsey Moore narrowly missed finals in the 300 hurdles, taking 11th in prelims (48.30).

Casey-Westfield's Elizabeth Curry set a school record in the 400 with her time of 1:01.27 in prelims. Grace Towles was 16th in the 100 hurdles prelims (16.96) and 12th in the 300 hurdles prelims.

Sullivan's 4x100 relay team (Madalyn Booker, Cassidy Short, Alaina Moore, Jalexis Barrett) was 16th in prelims (51.38) and the same group was 17th in the 4x200 prelims (1:49.38). Also for Sullivan, Sofia Nuzzo was 14th in the pole vault with a school record 2.91m and Cassidy Short was 15th in the long jump (4.95m).