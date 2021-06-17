Watch now: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kaden Feagin takes second in the long jump

CHARLESTON — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kaden Feagin's first long jump attempt on Thursday at the Class 1A Boys State Track & Field Meet was his best jump of the season. The sophomore multi-sport standout, jumped 6.62 meters, good for the silver medal.

Feagin had been hampered with an ankle injury that kept him from competing in the 100, 200 and 4x200 meter relay this season.

"I really wasn't expecting to jump that far. I've been out with an ankle injury so today I was just seeing how far I could jump and at least try to get top nine. I'm proud of the result," he said. "When I jumped, it really didn't feel that great but I guess it was."

Feagin helped the Knight win the sectional team title last week by competing in the shot put and finishing third with a throw of 44-3. He accomplished that with very little training and may add it to his event repertoire when track comes around again next year.

"I had about five days to train and it was pretty fun doing a new event. I was surprised that I got third and I didn't know I could throw that far," he said. "I have to work on my stance because I was just doing the power stance and throwing it."

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Feagin's teammate Layton Hall took home a silver medal in the 3,200 race and a seventh-place medal in the 1,600.

"At the beginning of the (3,200) race I felt really comfortable and really relaxed. I'm pretty pleased with the day for the most part. I wanted to go for the win but I'm pretty pleased with today," Hall said following the 3,200. "My focus was on the 3,200 today and for the 1,600, it is whatever I have left in the tank. I'm going to hang out with the big dogs and see what I can do."

Hall stayed with the front pack at first in the 1,600 but the long day of racing impacted his finish.

"I definitely felt the two-mile race in my legs and there were a lot of guys fresher than me but I tried stick my nose up there and hand on as best I could," Hall said.

Hall, who was also an all-state cross country runner, wrapped up his high school career on Thursday and will race at Indiana State next season.

"It is definitely bittersweet. I am ready to go to Terre Haute and run for Indiana State," Hall said. "I'm very excited. It will be a different atmosphere than running at Arthur and I'll get to have some guys to compete with everyday. I'll have those guys all year round and I'll make some friends along the way."

Also medaling for the Knights, Max Allen finished fourth in the 100 meter dash and the 4x200 relay team (Brady Borntreger, Aaron Likens, Allen and Finnian Davison) finished fifth. The Knights as a team finished in seventh place with a team score of 29.

Also medaling was sophomore Ty Brachbill from Shelbyville (seventh place).

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0