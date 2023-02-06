Tuesday, Feb. 7
Boys Basketball
Mattoon at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Effingham, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
College
Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Shawnee, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Girls Basketball
Mattoon at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
College
EIU Women’s Basketball vs. UT Martin, 5 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. UT Martin, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
Boys Basketball
Mount Zion at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
College
EIU Track & Field at Grand Valley State Big Indoor Meet
EIU Track & Field at Indiana Hoosier Hills Indoor
Saturday, Feb. 11
Boys Basketball
Mattoon at Teutopolis Shootout
College
EIU Women’s Basketball at SIUE, 1 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball at SIUE, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Vincennes, 3 p.m.
Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. John Wood, 1 p.m.
Lake Land Softball at Cleveland State (DH), 11 a.m.
