 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

  • 0

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Girls Basketball

Charleston at Paris Thanksgiving Tournament, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Girls Basketball

Charleston at Paris Thanksgiving Tournament

College

EIU Women’s Basketball at Valparaiso, noon

EIU Men’s Basketball at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Danville Area, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Girls Basketball

Charleston at Paris Thanksgiving Tournament

College

EIU Volleyball at Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

Friday, Nov. 18

Girls Basketball

Mattoon at Pana Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

College

Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Olney Central, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Girls Basketball

Mattoon at Pana Tournament, 11:30 a.m.

Charleston at Paris Thanksgiving Tournament

College

EIU Cross Country at National Championships

EIU Football at UT Martin, 2 p.m.

Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Parkland, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20

College

EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21

Girls Basketball

Charleston at Monticello, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Robinson at Charleston, 6 p.m.

College

EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, noon

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Boys Basketball

Mattoon at St. Anthony Tournament, 5 p.m.

College

EIU Women’s Basketball at Chicago State, 7 p.m.

Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Southwestern Illinois, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News