Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 15
Girls Basketball
Charleston at Paris Thanksgiving Tournament, 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Girls Basketball
Charleston at Paris Thanksgiving Tournament
College
EIU Women’s Basketball at Valparaiso, noon
EIU Men’s Basketball at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Danville Area, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Girls Basketball
Charleston at Paris Thanksgiving Tournament
College
EIU Volleyball at Ohio Valley Conference Tournament
Friday, Nov. 18
Girls Basketball
Mattoon at Pana Tournament, 7:30 p.m.
College
Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Olney Central, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Girls Basketball
Mattoon at Pana Tournament, 11:30 a.m.
Charleston at Paris Thanksgiving Tournament
College
EIU Cross Country at National Championships
EIU Football at UT Martin, 2 p.m.
Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Parkland, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20
College
EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 21
Girls Basketball
Charleston at Monticello, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Robinson at Charleston, 6 p.m.
College
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, noon
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Boys Basketball
Mattoon at St. Anthony Tournament, 5 p.m.
College
EIU Women’s Basketball at Chicago State, 7 p.m.
Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Southwestern Illinois, 7 p.m.
