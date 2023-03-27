Tuesday, March 28
Softball
Champaign Centennial at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Arthur Christian at Mattoon, 5 p.m.
Olney at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Mount Zion at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
College
Eastern Illinois Women’s Golf at Northern Kentucky
Eastern Illinois Baseball at Bradley, 6 p.m.
Lake Land Baseball at Kaskaskia, 3 p.m.
Lake Land Softball at Southeastern Illinois (DH), 2 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at Texas Relays
Eastern Illinois Baseball vs. Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.
Thursday, March 30
Softball
Mattoon at Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m.
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at Texas Relays
Lake Land Baseball vs. Wabash Valley, 2 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Girls Soccer
Mattoon at Urbana Tournament, 4 p.m.
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at Texas Relays
