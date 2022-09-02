 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Friday, Sept. 2

Football

Mattoon at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Golf

Mattoon at Danville Invite (Turtle Run), 1 p.m. (boys)

College

Lake Land Volleyball at Wabash Valley, 6:30 p.m.

EIU Cross Country hosting EIU Walt Crawford Open, 3:45 p.m. (women), 4:30 p.m. (men)

EIU Men’s Soccer at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

EIU Volleyball at Chicago State Invitational: vs. UIC, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Cross Country

Mattoon at Charleston Invite (EIU Panther Trails), 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Newton at Charleston, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Mattoon Invitational, 8 a.m.

College

EIU Volleyball at Chicago State Invitational: vs. Chicago State, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4

College

EIU Volleyball at Chicago State Invitational: vs. Pacific, noon

EIU Women’s Soccer vs. Northern Illinois, 1 p.m.

EIU Men’s Soccer at Purdue Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5

Boys Soccer

Mattoon at Teutopolis, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Golf

Urbana at Mattoon, 4 p.m. (boys)

Boys Soccer

Effingham at Mattoon, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Charleston at Effingham, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.

Mount Zion at Charleston, 7 p.m.

College

EIU Volleyball vs. Western Illinois, 6 p.m.

