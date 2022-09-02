Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Friday, Sept. 2
Football
Mattoon at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Golf
Mattoon at Danville Invite (Turtle Run), 1 p.m. (boys)
College
Lake Land Volleyball at Wabash Valley, 6:30 p.m.
EIU Cross Country hosting EIU Walt Crawford Open, 3:45 p.m. (women), 4:30 p.m. (men)
EIU Men’s Soccer at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
EIU Volleyball at Chicago State Invitational: vs. UIC, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Cross Country
Mattoon at Charleston Invite (EIU Panther Trails), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Newton at Charleston, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Mattoon Invitational, 8 a.m.
College
EIU Volleyball at Chicago State Invitational: vs. Chicago State, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4
College
EIU Volleyball at Chicago State Invitational: vs. Pacific, noon
EIU Women’s Soccer vs. Northern Illinois, 1 p.m.
EIU Men’s Soccer at Purdue Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 5
Boys Soccer
Mattoon at Teutopolis, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Golf
Urbana at Mattoon, 4 p.m. (boys)
Boys Soccer
Effingham at Mattoon, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Charleston at Effingham, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.
Mount Zion at Charleston, 7 p.m.
College
EIU Volleyball vs. Western Illinois, 6 p.m.
PHOTOS: Mattoon preseason football practice
Mattoon football practice 9 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 10 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 11 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 12 081022.JPG
Watch now: Mattoon football prepares for their season on their new turf field
Mattoon football practice 13 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 14 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 15 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 16 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 17 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 18 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 19 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 20 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 21 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 22 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 23 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 24 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 25 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 1 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 2 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 3 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 4 081022.JPG
Watch now: Mattoon players go through drills during football practice
Mattoon football practice 5 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 6 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 7 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 8 081022.JPG
IMG_6985_Snapseed.jpg TJ Owens
IMG_6955_Snapseed.jpg TJ Owens
IMG_6882_Snapseed.jpg TJ Owens
IMG_6870_Snapseed.jpg Mattoon defense
IMG_6861_Snapseed.jpg Jarad Kimbro
IMG_6854_Snapseed.jpg Chase Woodard
IMG_6827_Snapseed.jpg Jarad Kimbro
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!