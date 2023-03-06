Tuesday, March 7
College
Men’s Golf at EKU Daytona Beach Invitational, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Wednesday, March 8
College
Lake Land Softball at Volunteer State (DH), 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
College
Lake Land Baseball vs. Shawnee, 2 p.m.
Friday, March 10
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Tennis vs. Chicago State at Danville, 11 a.m.
Eastern Illinois Baseball at Arkansas State, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Track & Field
Mattoon, Charleston at Mount Zion Indoor Invite, 10 a.m. (boys and girls)
College
Eastern Illinois Baseball at Arkansas State, 3 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Softball at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Region 24 Tournament
Lake Land Baseball at Shawnee (DH), noon
Lake Land Softball vs. Kaskaskia (DH), noon
Sunday, March 12
College
Eastern Illinois Softball at UT Martin (DH), 1 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Baseball at Arkansas State, 1 p.m.
Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Region 24 Tournament
Monday, March 13
College
Eastern Illinois Women’s Tennis vs. Lehigh (Orlando, Fla.)
Photos: Charleston 73, Effingham 58
Photos: Mattoon 63, Taylorville 57
