Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Friday, Dec. 9
Boys Basketball
Charleston at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
College
EIU Track & Field hosting EIU Early Bird
Saturday, Dec. 10
Boys Basketball
Olney Richland County at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
Tolono Unity at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Mattoon, 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln at Charleston, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Mattoon at Bloomington-Pekin Super Dual, 10 a.m.
College
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Western Illinois, 2 p.m.
EIU Women’s Basketball at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Olney Central, 3 p.m.
Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Olney Central, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Boys Basketball
Mattoon at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Robinson, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Charleston at Effingham, 6 p.m.
Taylorville at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Mattoon, Shelbyville at Vandalia, 6 p.m.
