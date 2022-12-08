 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman shared the successes and concerns of the past school year and plans for the future.

Friday, Dec. 9

Boys Basketball

Charleston at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

College

EIU Track & Field hosting EIU Early Bird

Saturday, Dec. 10

Boys Basketball

Olney Richland County at Mattoon, 7 p.m.

Tolono Unity at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Mattoon, 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln at Charleston, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Mattoon at Bloomington-Pekin Super Dual, 10 a.m.

College

EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Western Illinois, 2 p.m.

EIU Women’s Basketball at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Olney Central, 3 p.m.

Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Olney Central, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Boys Basketball

Mattoon at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Robinson, 7:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Charleston at Effingham, 6 p.m.

Taylorville at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Mattoon, Shelbyville at Vandalia, 6 p.m.

