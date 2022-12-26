Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 27
Girls Basketball
Mattoon Holiday Tournament
St. Anthony vs. Champaign Central, 8:30 a.m.
Mahomet-Seymour vs. Olney Richland County, 10 a.m.
Mattoon vs. Altamont, 11:30 a.m.
Sullivan vs. Galesburg, 1 p.m.
Altamont vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 3 p.m.
Galesburg vs. Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.
Olney Richland County vs. Mattoon, 6 p.m
St. Anthony vs. Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston Holiday Tournament
Tri-County vs. Danville, noon
Charleston vs. Effingham, 1:30 p.m.
Tri-County vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Teutopolis vs. Effingham, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Boys Basketball
Teutopolis-Effingham Tournament
Charleston vs. Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.
Mattoon vs. Lincoln Way East, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Mattoon Holiday Tournament
Champaign Central vs. Sullivan, 8:30 a.m.
St. Anthony vs. Galesburg, 10 a.m.
Olney Richland County vs. Altamont, 11:30 a.m.
Mattoon vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 1 p.m.
Third Place Pool A vs. Fourth Place Pool B, 4 p.m.
Fourth Place Pool A vs. Third Place Pool B, 5:30 p.m.
First Place Pool A vs. Second Place Pool B, 7 p.m.
Second Place Pool A vs. First Place Pool B, 8:30 p.m.
Charleston Holiday Tournament
Charleston vs. Danville, noon
Teutopolis vs. Jacksonville, 1:30 p.m.
Charleston vs. Tri-County, 3 p.m.
Effingham vs. Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Teutopolis vs. Tri-County, 6 p.m.
College
Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Black Hawk at Illinois Central Holiday Tournament, 2 p.m.
