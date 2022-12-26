 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

  • 0

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Girls Basketball

Mattoon Holiday Tournament

St. Anthony vs. Champaign Central, 8:30 a.m.

Mahomet-Seymour vs. Olney Richland County, 10 a.m.

Mattoon vs. Altamont, 11:30 a.m.

Sullivan vs. Galesburg, 1 p.m.

Altamont vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 3 p.m.

Galesburg vs. Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.

Olney Richland County vs. Mattoon, 6 p.m

St. Anthony vs. Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston Holiday Tournament

Tri-County vs. Danville, noon

Charleston vs. Effingham, 1:30 p.m.

Tri-County vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Teutopolis vs. Effingham, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Boys Basketball

Teutopolis-Effingham Tournament

At Teutopolis

Charleston vs. Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.

At Effingham, Main Gym

Mattoon vs. Lincoln Way East, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Mattoon Holiday Tournament

Champaign Central vs. Sullivan, 8:30 a.m.

St. Anthony vs. Galesburg, 10 a.m.

Olney Richland County vs. Altamont, 11:30 a.m.

Mattoon vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 1 p.m.

Third Place Pool A vs. Fourth Place Pool B, 4 p.m.

Fourth Place Pool A vs. Third Place Pool B, 5:30 p.m.

First Place Pool A vs. Second Place Pool B, 7 p.m.

Second Place Pool A vs. First Place Pool B, 8:30 p.m.

Charleston Holiday Tournament

Charleston vs. Danville, noon

Teutopolis vs. Jacksonville, 1:30 p.m.

Charleston vs. Tri-County, 3 p.m.

Effingham vs. Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Teutopolis vs. Tri-County, 6 p.m.

College

Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Black Hawk at Illinois Central Holiday Tournament, 2 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

College football bowl picks: FrontPageBets’ Mike Szvetitz predicts the winners of the College Football Playoff semifinals, New Year’s Six games

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football bowl picks: FrontPageBets’ Mike Szvetitz predicts the winners of the College Football Playoff semifinals, New Year’s Six games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News