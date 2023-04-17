Tuesday, April 18
Baseball
Mattoon at Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lincoln at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Zion at Mattoon, 5 p.m.
Softball
Mattoon at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Champaign Centennial at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston at Effingham St. Anthony, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Charleston at Mattoon Invitational, 4:30 p.m. (girls)
College
Eastern Illinois Women’s Golf at Ohio Valley Conference Championship (Muscle Shoals, Ala.)
Eastern Illinois Baseball at Illinois, 6 p.m.
Lake Land Baseball at Southwestern Illinois, 3 p.m.
Lake Land Softball at Shawnee, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
Baseball
Effingham St. Anthony at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Charleston at Windsor/Stew-Stras, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Effingham St. Anthony at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
College
Lake Land Softball at Shawnee, 4 p.m.
Lake Land Baseball at Lincoln Land, 4 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Softball at at Purdue Fort Wayne (DH), noon
Eastern Illinois Baseball vs. Saint Xavier, 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Baseball
Sullivan at Mattoon (at Grimes), 4:30 p.m.
North Clay at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Mattoon at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Westville at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Casey-Westfield at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Charleston at Mattoon Invite, 4:30 p.m. (boys)
College
Lake Land Baseball vs. Frontier, 3 p.m.
Friday, April 21
Softball
Mattoon at Mount Zion (DH), 4 p.m.
College
Eastern Illinois Women’s and Men’s Track at Indiana Invitational
Eastern Illinois Women’s Tennis vs Southern Indiana at Ohio Valley Conference Tournament (Paducah, Ky.), 2 pm
Baseball at Southern Indiana, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Baseball
Mount Zion at Mattoon (DH), 11 a.m.
Softball
Mattoon at Normal Community (DH), 10 a.m.
Charleston at Maroa-Forsyth Tournament, 9 a.m.
Boys Tennis
Mattoon at Troy Triad Tournament
College
Lake Land Softball vs. Southwestern Illinois (DH), noon
Lake Land Baseball at Frontier (DH), noon
Eastern Illinois Women’s and Men’s Track at Indiana Invitational
Eastern Illinois Men’s Tennis at Tennessee Tech
Eastern Illinois Softball vs Morehead State (DH), 1 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Baseball at Southern Indiana, 2 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
College
Men’s Golf at Ohio Valley Conference Championship (Cape Girardeau, Mo.)
Baseball at Southern Indiana, noon
Men’s Tennis at Southern Indiana, noon
Softball vs Morehead State, 1 p.m.
Monday, April 24
Baseball
Robinson at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Champaign St. Thomas More at Mattoon, 5 p.m.
Charleston at Urbana University, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Newton at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Flora, 4:30 p.m.
College
Men’s Golf at Ohio Valley Conference Championship (Cape Girardeau, Mo.)
