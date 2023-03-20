Tuesday, March 21
Baseball
Decatur St. Teresa at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Cumberland at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Newton, 4:30 p.m.
College
Lake Land Softball vs. Shawnee (DH), 2 p.m.
Lake Land Baseball at Heartland, 2 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Women’s Golf at Cleveland State Nevel Meade (Prospect, Kentucky)
Eastern Illinois Baseball at Bellarmine, 1:30 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Women’s Tennis vs. DePauw, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22
Baseball
Mattoon at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
College
Eastern Illinois Baseball vs. Roosevelt, 3 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Softball vs. UIC, 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 23
Softball
Charleston at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Mattoon at Olney, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Charleston at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
College
Lake Land Baseball vs. Olney Central, 3 p.m.
Lake Land Softball vs. Olney Central (DH), 2 p.m.
Friday, March 24
Baseball
Springfield Southeast at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
Newton at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Charleston at Triad Distance Carnival, 2 p.m. (boys and girls)
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field hosting EIU Big Blue Classic
Eastern Illinois Baseball at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Girls Soccer
Charleston at Centralia, 10 a.m.
Softball
Windsor/Stew-Stras at Mattoon, 11 a.m.
Charleston at Monticello (DH), 11 a.m.
Track & Field
Illinois Prep Top Times Indoor Meet at Illinois Wesleyan
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field hosting EIU Big Blue Classic
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Tennis vs. Lindenwood, 11 a.m. (women), 3 p.m. (men)
Eastern Illinois Softball vs. SIUE (DH), 1 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Baseball at UT Martin, 1 p.m.
Lake Land Baseball at Olney Central (DH), noon
Lake Land Softball at Frontier (DH), noon
Sunday, March 26
College
Eastern Illinois Softball vs. SIUE, 1 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Baseball vs. UT Martin, 1 p.m.
Photos: Charleston 73, Effingham 58
Photos: Mattoon 63, Taylorville 57
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!