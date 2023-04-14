Saturday, April 15
Baseball
Mahomet-Seymour at Charleston (DH), 11 a.m.
Effingham at Mattoon (DH), 11 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Warrensburg-Latham at Mattoon, 10 a.m.
Charleston at Carbondale Fralish Cup
Softball
Mattoon at Effingham (DH), 11 a.m.
Track & Field
Mattoon at Urbana Open, 9 a.m. (boys)
College
Lake Land Softball at Shawnee, noon (DH)
Lake Land Baseball vs. Southeastern Illinois, noon (DH)
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at Indiana State Gibson Invite
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at Mt. SAC Relays
Eastern Illinois Baseball vs. Little Rock, 1 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Softball at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m. (DH)
Eastern Illinois Men’s Tennis at Lindenwood, 11 a.m.
Sunday, April 16
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s Golf at Wright State Invite
Eastern Illinois Women’s Golf at Ohio Valley Conference Championship
Eastern Illinois Softball at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Baseball vs. Little Rock, 1 p.m.
Monday, April 17
Baseball
Teutopolis at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Newton at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s Golf at Wright State Invite
Eastern Illinois Women’s Golf at Ohio Valley Conference Championship
Photos: Charleston 73, Effingham 58
Photos: Mattoon 63, Taylorville 57
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!